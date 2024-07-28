UP govt grants approval to 1200 megawatt pumped storage power plant project

The Uttar Pradesh government has granted in-principal approval for the 1200 megawatt pumped storage power plant project of THDC India in the Robertsganj tehsil of Sonbhadra district.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 6,600 crore. The project is expected to generate electricity for 6 hours and 36 minutes each day.

As per the details provided by the THDC India, it is an off-stream closed-loop pump storage project. The project requires 300.55 hectares of land. For the operation of the project, an initial filling of the reservoir will require 15.031 million cubic meters (MCM) of water annually and 1.7112 MCM due to loss caused by evaporation.

The source of water supply will be the Son River.

UP Chief Secretary and Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh said here on Sunday, “This project marks a significant step towards enhancing the power infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh and reinforces the state’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions. The involvement of THDC India, a prominent player in the energy sector, ensures the successful execution and operation of this ambitious project.”