Unemployment rate for age of 15 years and above in urban areas dips to 6.4%

Data from the National Sample Survey Survey (NSSO) said the unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above in urban areas dipped to 6.4 per cent in the October-December quarter.

The unemployment rate in the December quarter of FY24 was 6.5 per cent. However, the rate stayed flat when compared sequentially.

Joblessness, or unemployment rate, is defined as the percentage of unemployed people in the labour force.

As per the data, the unemployment rate among females (aged 15 years and above) in urban areas declined to 8.1 per cent in October-December 2024 from 8.6 per cent in the same quarter a year ago. The rate was 8.4 per cent in July-September 2024.

The 25th Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) showed that in the preceding July-September quarter of FY25, the rate of unemployment for people aged 15 years and above in urban areas was at the same level of 6.4 per cent.

In terms of the male population, the unemployment rate in urban areas remained flat at 5.8 per cent in October-December 2024 as compared to the rate of the same quarter a year ago. The rate was 5.7 per cent in July-September 2024.

Labour force participation rate in Current Weekly Status (CWS) in urban areas for people aged 15 years and above increased to 50.4 per cent in October-December from 49.9 per cent in the same quarter a year ago. The rate was 50.4 per cent in July-September 2024.

Labour force refers to the part of the population, which supplies or offers to supply labour for pursuing economic activities.