Train ticket still not confirmed! Try Paytm’s newly launched Guaranteed Seat Assistance

Paytm, the India payments and financial services company Tuesday launched an innovative solution ‘Guaranteed Seat Assistance’ for train ticket bookings. With the ‘Guaranteed Seat Assistance’, users can get a confirmed seat while booking a ticket as it gives them multiple train options and allows to book a ticket in their preferred train.

The company says the ‘Guaranteed Seat Assistance’ offers convenience to users by doing away with the issue of long waitlisted tickets especially during festivals like Diwali etc.

To drive convenience to users, the feature suggests alternative train booking options from several nearby boarding stations, thereby maximizing chances of getting a confirmed ticket, according to Paytm.

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch event, a Paytm spokesperson said, “As the top online platforms for travel bookings, we strive to bring innovative features to enhance user experience. We understand that people traveling during peak season would feel better with a seat confirmation and for their convenience we are happy to launch Guaranteed Seat Assistance, with which we continue to provide a secure and quick booking experience for train tickets.”

Here’s your four step guide to book a confirm ticket with Guaranteed Seat Assistance

Search for trains towards your travel destination on the Paytm App. Users will find the ‘Alternative Station’ options for train ticket booking. The option will appear only if the selected train ticket is on waitlist. One will find available tickets from alternative stations nearby. Book your tickets from your desired boarding station towards your travel destination.

Paytm is one of the India’s leading online platforms for travel bookings. On train ticket bookings, users can book tickets on UPI with zero payment gateway fees. Moreover, users can also check the live train running status and PNR status on the Paytm app which enables them to travel at ease and stress free.

Paytm app provides a quick and easy ticket experience with enhanced inventories and additions, free cancellation and refunds, and travel insurance. Paytm also offers exciting deals and discounts on ticket bookings.