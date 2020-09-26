Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has decided to drop its proceedings against Vodafone Idea in its RedX premium tariff plan after the telco decided to withdrew the faster data speed claim as a part of priority offering and announced to modify its plan.

The development comes a week after the company dropped the faster data speed claims which formed a prominent part of its pay-more-for-priority-treatment offering and filed a revised plan with Trai.

TRAI had late last month slapped a show-cause notice on VIL over its priority mobile plan, saying the tariff offer lacked transparency and was “misleading” and not in compliance with regulatory framework.

The regulator has now informed VIL that “the authority has decided not to proceed with the investigation/ further inquiry”.

Trai letter, seen by PTI, noted that the operator has informed that the earlier RedX plan has been discontinued and that a new tariff plan of RedX, without the claim of priority 4G network feature with faster speed, has been filed.

“It has been further stated that VIL believes the same would address the concerns of the authority and based on the same, VIL requested the authority to grant closure to the pending enquiry,” the regulator said.