In Uttar Pradesh, the growing number of tractors in the fields has become a symbol of changing times — and of rising happiness among farmers.

What was once measured by the number of bullocks tied outside a home is now reflected in the hum of engines ploughing the land. As tractors replace traditional methods, farmers in the state are embracing modern agriculture with renewed confidence and pride.

Advertisement

Officials of the state agriculture department here on Wednesday said this transformation has gained momentum in the eight years since Yogi Adityanath took charge. The tractor ownership in UP has increased by over 62 per cent — the number has jumped to 1,42,200 in 2024–25 from 88,000 tractors in 2016–17.

Advertisement

Highlighting the state’s vast agricultural potential — from its nine agro-climatic zones and fertile Indo-Gangetic belt to abundant water resources and a massive labor force — he envisions Uttar Pradesh as the “food basket of the country.”

Therefore is a strong need to combine traditional farming knowledge with modern agricultural science. To make this possible, the government is actively raising awareness among farmers through Krishi Vigyan Kendras and the Million Farmers’ School program. These platforms are not only educating farmers but also encouraging them to adopt new and innovative farming practices.

Several long-pending irrigation projects like the Bansagar project, National Saryu Canal Project, and Arjun Sahayak Project have been completed, increasing irrigation capacity. Transparent procurement systems for wheat and paddy at Minimum Support Price (MSP), timely payments, and the inclusion of more crops—especially millets—under MSP have further strengthened the agricultural system.

Additionally, for nearly 50 lakh sugarcane farmers, timely payments, modernisation of sugar mills, establishment of new mills, extension of the crushing season, effective implementation of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, and the timely availability of seeds and fertilizers have all contributed to increasing farm incomes. As a result, the state has seen record growth in crop production, particularly in pulses and oilseeds.

This rise in income has led to a significant increase in tractor purchases. And this trend is expected to continue, as farming without tractors today is hard to imagine. Tractors are no longer used only for ploughing. They play a key role in leveling land, spraying fertilizers and pesticides using power sprayers, making bunds, sowing seeds using seed drills, planting and digging potatoes, and managing crop residues.

Notably, the government provides nearly 50 per cent subsidy on all farming equipment operated through tractors. These tools help reduce labour costs and make farming tasks like land preparation, sowing, harvesting, and threshing much easier and more efficient. As a result, both farmers’ incomes and the number of tractors are expected to rise in the coming years.

On a national level too, tractor sales are following a similar trend. As per available data, the current financial year is expected to witness a record-breaking sale of 10 lakh tractors—marking the highest ever annual tractor sales in India. Previously, the record was set in FY 2023 with 939,713 tractors sold. In FY 2024, this number was 867,597. Market experts believe that strong Rabi crop output, a positive monsoon forecast for Kharif, and better yields will likely help achieve this milestone.