Tata Steel to implode obsolete unit at Jamshedpur

Steel major Tata Steel Ltd on Wednesday said it will carry out a planned implosion, on September 4, of an obsolete unit at a coke oven that is not in operation in Jamshedpur.

In a statement, Tata Steel said the obsolete unit is Model Repair Shop of 12-metre height at the non-operational coke oven facility.

According to the company, the implosion exercise will be carried out by Edifice & Jet Demolition South Africa, who have the requisite expertise and experience globally in such context. The two firms had carried out the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Noida recently.

In the coming months, Tata Steel will execute implosions of three more obsolete units – a coal tower and two chimneys, at the coke oven facility.