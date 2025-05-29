Tata Motors expands global footprint with launch of commercial vehicles in Egypt

Tata Motors has officially announced a strategic partnership with MM Group for Industry and International Trade (MTI), one of Egypt’s largest distribution companies, to launch its range of commercial vehicles in the Egyptian market.

According to a Tata Motors press release, “The diverse portfolio—including the Tata Xenon, Ultra T.7, Ultra T.9, Prima 3328.K, Prima 4438.S, Prima 6038.S, and LP 613 bus—will support Egypt’s infrastructure development, rapid urbanisation, and expanding logistics sector. The launch marks a significant step in Tata Motors’ commitment to the market, combining global expertise with a customer-centric approach to deliver reliable, efficient, and future-ready solutions.”

Commenting on the launch, Asif Shamim, Head of Commercial Vehicles (International Business) at Tata Motors, said, “Egypt is a pivotal market for Tata Motors, driven by its expanding infrastructure and the growing demand for reliable mobility solutions. With decades of experience in delivering advanced commercial vehicles across diverse geographies, we are confident that our offerings—ranging from pickups and heavy trucks to buses—will cater to the varied needs of fleet owners and businesses in the market.”

“Designed for superior performance, fuel efficiency, and high uptime, our vehicles enable greater productivity and profitability. We aim to further strengthen the portfolio with new introductions at regular intervals to address evolving customer requirements. Backed by MTI’s strong market insight and nationwide network, we are committed to creating lasting value in the country,” he said.

MTI CEO Khaled Mahmoud added, “The introduction of Tata Motors’ world-class commercial vehicles in Egypt marks a key milestone in the country’s transport and logistics sector. With this launch, we are delivering trusted solutions suited to diverse applications and demanding conditions. Our focus will be on ensuring a superior ownership experience through MTI’s robust after-sales network. We value our partnership with Tata Motors and are confident that, together, we will set new benchmarks in efficiency, durability, and customer excellence in Egypt’s commercial vehicle market.”

In addition to its advanced vehicles, Tata Motors also announced that customers will benefit from value-added services designed to ensure hassle-free ownership and superior lifecycle management. This includes an extended warranty of up to five years or 150,000 km on the Tata Xenon and the Ultra range, along with a Scheduled Service Package. Coupled with MTI’s strategically located service touchpoints, customers will also enjoy broad access to affordable spare parts and timely support, ensuring maximum vehicle uptime, the company said.