Tata Motors bags order for 200 electric buses from Jammu Smart City

India’s largest commercial vehicle maker, Tata Motors Ltd on Tuesday said it has won a tender for 200 electric buses from Jammu Smart City Ltd.

According to Tata Motors, the tender was floated by Jammu Smart City Ltd for Jammu and Srinagar.

Tata Motors has entered into a strategic collaboration for the deployment of electric buses in the twin capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir.

The collaboration is a part of an initiative of the J&K Housing and Urban Development Department to establish an environmentally, socially, and financially sustainable network of public transport for Jammu and Srinagar.

According to Tata Motors, it will supply 150 units of 9-metre and 50 units of 12-metre Starbus electric buses as part of Jammu & Kashmir’s initiative for environmentally-friendly public transportation.

As part of the contract, Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain the electric buses for a period of 12 years.

Since 2019, Tata Motors has had 40 electric buses plying in Jammu & Kashmir along with a cumulative supply of 715 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have collectively clocked more than 40 million kilometers, with an uptime of over 95 per cent, the company claimed.

As part of a tender floated by Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), Tata Motors has already received orders for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), 1,180 electric buses from West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), and 921 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).