Stock market ends in positive territory for third consecutive session

Stock market on Tuesday ended in a positive territory for the third consecutive session amid mixed global cues.

Sensex closed up by 328.48 points or 0.45 per cent at 73104.61, while the Nifty surged by 118.55 points or 0.51 per cent to reach 22,217.85.

After a nearly 2 per cent fall last week, market benchmarks rebounded this week due to some comfort on the valuation front.

Nifty 50 opened at 22,112.90 against its previous close of 22,104.05 and touched its intraday high and low of 22,270.05 and 22,081.25 respectively.

Sensex opened at 72,696.72 against its previous close of 72,776.1 and touched its intraday high and low of 73,286.26 and 72,683.99, respectively.

The mid and smallcap segments outperformed the benchmarks as they witnessed strong gains. The BSE Midcap index ended 1.14 per cent higher, while the Smallcap index clocked a gain of 1.79 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly Rs 402 lakh crore from nearly Rs 397.4 lakh crore in the previous session.

Further, over 150 stocks, including Vedanta, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland, Siemens, Marico, Havells and Hindustan Aeronautics, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

On Nifty50, the top gainers were Adani Enterprises (5.40 per cent), Mahindra and Mahindra (4.01 per cent) and Hero MotoCorp (3.37 per cent).

While on the losing side were Cipla (3.99 per cent), TCS (1.16 per ) and Tata Consumer Products (1 per cent).

In the sector-wise analysis, most indices ended with gains with top gainers as Nifty Metal (2.77 per cent), Nifty Auto (1.83 per cent) and Nifty Oil & Gas (1.56 per cent). Nifty Bank rose 0.22 per cent with the PSU Bank index and the Private Bank index rose 1.04 per cent and 0.18 per cent respectively.

Rupee ends at 83.51 per dollar against Monday’s close of 83.53 per dollar.

Shipbuilding company Cochin Shipyard share price rallied over 11.7 per cent after the company announced that it has bagged a large order from a European client.

Cochin Shipyard stock closed at Rs 1,335 per share, versus previous close at Rs 1,195 on NSE.

The Mankind Pharma shares surged 4.5 per cent after reports of its plans to acquire Bharat Serum & Vaccines from private equity firm Advent International.

Shares of Mankind Pharma were trading at Rs 2,249.75 apiece on the NSE, up 3.2 per cent from the previous close.

Gold prices saw a slight decrease with the cost of 24 carat gold being Rs 7360.7 per gm, down by Rs 496.0 while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs 6742.4 per gm down by Rs 454.0.