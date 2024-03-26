Stock Market breaks three-day winning momentum, ends lower in volatile session

The Stock Market broke three days of winning momentum on Tuesday and ended lower in the volatile session. At the close, the Sensex was down 361.64 points, or 0.5 per cent, at 72,470.30, and the Nifty was down 92.10 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 22,004.70.

Sensex opened the day at 72,396.97 against the previous close of 72,831.94 and traded in the negative territory throughout the session. The Nifty 50 opened at 21,947.90 against the previous close of 22,096.75

On the sectoral front, Bank and Information Technology indices were down 0.5 per cent each, while Capital Goods, Realty, Oil & Gas, Metal indices gained 0.5-1 per cent.

Nifty Media closed as the top loser with a loss of 1.66 per cent.

Nifty Realty jumped 1.57 per cent, followed by Nifty Oil & Gas by 0.73 per cent.

Nifty Bank fell 0.56 per cent while the Private Bank index declined 0.50%. The PSU Bank index rose 0.10 per cent.

It is to be noted that as many as 20 stocks ended in the red in the Sensex index, with shares of Power Grid down 2.07 per cent, Bharti Airtel down 1.99 per cent and Wipro down 1.50 per cent ending as the top losers.

The BSE Midcap index rose 0.71 per cent while the Smallcap index slipped 0.11 per cent.

Interestingly, on BSE, over 100 stocks tested their 52-week high including Apar Industries, Avenue Supermarts, Chalet Hotels, Colgate Palmolive, CRISIL, Cummins India, Deep Industries, Gujarat Pipavav, Indus Towers, Interglobe Aviation, Jindal Stainless, Jindal Steel, Oracle Financial Services, PB Fintech, Sanghvi Movers, Solar Industries, Thermax, Time Technoplast, Torrent Power, Triveni Turbine, Voltamp Transformers, Zomato, among others.

On the flip side, some 102 stocks, including Hindustan Unilever, AAVAS Financiers, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Delta Corp, GMM Pfaudler and IIFL Finance, hit their fresh 52-week lows.

On Nifty 50 index, shares of Bajaj Finance (2.43 per cent), Hindalco Industries (2.22 per cent) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (1.83 per cent) closed as the top gainers.

However the shares of Bharti Airtel (1.97 per cent), Power Grid (1.90 per cent) and Eicher Motors (1.74 per cent) ended as the top losers.

After the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) left surrender values for non-linked and linked policies unchanged, the shares of HDFC Life, LIC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Max Financial Services and SBI Life gained up to 5 per cent.

Zomato share price opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of Rs 183.40 per share level on NSE, logging over 250 per cent rise in the last one year.

Notably, the uncertainty surrounding the timing of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve continues to influence market sentiment.

Also, there are only three trading days this week, and the trading volume is low. This suggests that the market may lack significant momentum and direction this week.