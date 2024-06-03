State-run cos, infra firms stand out as exit polls predict Modi 3.0

As the exit poll for Lok Sabha polls predicts a landslide third-time victory for the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, the shares of Indian state-run companies and infrastructure-related firms are standing out.

Citigroup Inc. and Jefferies Financial Services Inc. see manufacturing and electric vehicles among other the key winners if exit polls translate into a similar result for the Bharatiya Janata Party when votes are counted June 4.

As the market opened on Monday, stock benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index jumped as much as 3.6% to a new intraday record.

Further, the indexes for infrastructure and state-owned firms on the NSE also rose sharply to their all-time highs in early trading.

The rupee and bonds gained, as the currency strengthened by the most since March 2023 to 82.9725 against the dollar.

As of afternoon trade, both Nifty 50 and Sensex surged nearly 3%, reaching record highs of 23,338.70 and 76,738.89, respectively.

All 13 major sectoral indices were in the green. Nifty Energy, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Realty were the top gainers, each rising 4-5%. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare saw the smallest gains, with both indices increasing by 1.2%.

In the broader market, BSE Midcap gained nearly 4% while BSE Smallcap gained 2%.