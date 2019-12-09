A Gurgaon-based infrastructure development firm SPML Infra bagged two orders worth Rs 218.18 crore for waste water treatment projects in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, company announced on Monday.

The two orders are for waste water treatment projects are from Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, Varanasi and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, Bahadurgarh, the company said in a BSE filing.

SPML and its partner Pulkit project received the contract of Rs 183.68 crore for the planning, designing, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of a sewage treatment plant (STP) and interception and diversion of drain in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh for pollution abatement of river Ganga under National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

The firms received remaining Rs 34.50 crore contract for the planning, designing, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of a common effluent treatment plant and main pumping station based on tertiary treatment for the industrial area of Bahadurgarh, the company said.

“We are happy to receive the order for wastewater treatment under the Namami Gange Scheme. Water and waste water management are the most promising sector in the country and significant funds have been allocated by the government under several schemes,” SPML Infra Ltd Chairman Subhash Sethi said.

At 1044 hours, SPML Infra was quoting at Rs 11.79, up Rs 0.74, or 6.70 percent, on the BSE.

(With input from agencies)