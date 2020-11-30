SpiceJet is set to restart its seaplane operations from December 15, budget carrier announced on Sunday. The services were temporarily suspended due to mandatory aircraft maintenance.

Last month, SpiceJet had launched a seaplane service between Ahmedabad (Sabarmati riverfront) and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

“The operation will resume on December 15 once the aircraft is back. The maintenance facility at Ahmedabad should be ready soon which would ensure that future maintenance is done here itself. As the maintenance was pre-planned, we didn’t take any bookings beyond November 27th,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

“Since the maintenance facility (dry and wet dock) is still under construction at Ahmedabad, the aircraft had to be sent to our lessor’s facility at Maldives,” he added.

The flight service is a 15-seater Twin Otter 300 aircraft has been deployed for these flights.

The service for these flights is operated by SpiceJet’s fully-owned subsidiary, Spice Shuttle.