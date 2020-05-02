Airline major SpiceJet on Saturday said that it has operated its maiden freighter flight carrying around 17 tons of critical medical essentials from Mumbai to Bahrain.

Accordingly, the airline deployed its Boeing 737 freighter aircraft for the assignment which departed for Bahrain late Friday night.

SpiceJet has ferried over 5,100 tons of cargo within and outside India since the lockdown began on more than 710 flights of which 256 were international cargo flights.

The airline has operated special cargo flights to and from Guangzhou, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Bangkok, Colombo, Dubai, Kabul, Myanmar, Sharjah, Male, Kuala Lumpur, Ukraine and a host of other places.