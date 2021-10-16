Special working group on start-ups, India proposes in SCO meet

At the SCO, India has suggested the formation of a new Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation.

In her contribution at the 20th meeting of the SCO Ministers, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel presented the idea.

Patel recommended the formation of a new Special Working Group on Start-ups and Innovation, as well as a new Expert Working Group on Traditional Medicine Collaboration, citing the importance of effective cooperation between member states for a balanced and equitable rise in trade and commerce.

“She also noted that collaboration in the sphere of start-ups and innovation can be a focal point in restoring our economies from the effects of the epidemic,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

She stated that there is a “huge digital technology gap between developed and developing countries” that needs to be bridged through strengthening digital capabilities.

On the subject of the environment, the minister praised the importance of environmental conservation and mitigating the negative consequences of climate change.

She also emphasised that the climate agenda should not include policies that create unnecessary trade barriers.

In her concluding remarks, Patel emphasised that SCO members must prepare, act and stand in solidarity with each other and pursue an agenda that is equitable and inclusive and development-oriented.

(With IANS inputs)