Softline, global IT and digital transformation solutions and services provider, has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Indian digital infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions and services company Value Point Systems.

The transaction further strengthens Softline’s business operations and capabilities in cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, managed solutions and services in India.

Thanks to this acquisition, which embodies Softline’s strategy and vision for India of “investing in India for India,” Value Point Systems’ 2,000 local customers will now have access to Softline´s full portfolio of solutions and services, said Softline in a statement.