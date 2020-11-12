Snapdeal, one of India’s leading value-focused e-commerce marketplaces, today shared key consumer buying trends that capture the pulse of what India bought on Snapdeal this festive season.

Snapdeal’s “Kum Mein Dum” Diwali sale selection, this year, was built around choices indicated by more than 1.25 lakh Snapdeal users across 92 cities. With the sale season coming to a close, Snapdeal analysed its orders during the sale period to understand what worked with users.

This year, with more than 90% of towns across India placing orders on its platform, Snapdeal took a statewise look at consumer preferences. While home products, kitchen electronics and fitness products were expectedly some of the most popular choices, a closer look into what people across India bought threw up some interesting insights.

The popularity of home and kitchen products reflected how closely people’s lives revolve around their homes currently

Comfortably sinking away its ‘stuck-at-home’ blues, Chandigarh bought the most number of beans bags

Uttarakhand continued to stay calm and grill on with a high number of barbeque grills sold across the state. Next door neighbour, Uttar Pradesh (UP), lived up to its rich culinary legacy, with it buying the maximum number of kitchen items like mixers and choppers, cooking utensils and cooking ware to serve the delicacies

Giving UP a tough competition, Tamil Nadu bought the most number of kitchen essentials like pressure cookers, 3-in-one cookers and steamers

True to its spirit, Goa placed the maximum number of orders for bar accessories

Fashion beauty and jewellery continue to be favourites among Snapdeal shoppers, albeit with some difference

Keeping its WFH days comfortable, fashionable Delhi opted for casual wear and made a beeline for items like t-shirts, track pants, sweatshirts etc.

Sunglasses were the most loved in Telangana

Sarees and footwear were top fashion choices among women in Bihar and Punjab respectively

Earrings were top-selling jewellery items on Snapdeal, with most orders coming in from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Maharashtra continued its link with tradition by buying the maximum number of mangalsutras in the country

While Odisha spent the most on eye makeup items like eyeliners, kohl and eye shadows, West Bengal focussed on hair and bought hairdryers and straighteners

Meghalaya showed how to be boho-chic on a budget with distressed shorts, floral-themed dresses, printed jeans and bead necklaces popular sartorial choices across the state

Time was of the essence in Andhra Pradesh with the maximum number of watches sold in the state. Him & Her sets and 3-fashion watches with changeable straps were popular picks

The pandemic saw some taking advantage of outdoors and then there were some who preferred to spend on indoor, at-home fitness items

Haryana bought the most number of gym equipment, and Karnataka bought the most number of fitness bands. The culinary indulgence in Uttar Pradesh was balanced by the state buying the maximum number of home gym products like tummy trimmers, training weights and abdominal rollers

Puducherry was high on accessories for bicycles like water bottle holders, tail lights

Tech and mobile accessories were popular across India, but some states spent more on some items

Rural areas from Kerala placed the maximum number of orders for WIFi routers to remain connected and Chattisgarh bought the most number of mobile accessories like earphones and mobile phone covers

Himachal Pradesh was a step ahead and bought Bluetooth speakers & headphones

Assam showed how to keep the focus by buying the maximum number of books & guides to prepare for various competitive exams

Stellar seller states

Rajasthan spread its colourful cheer by selling the most number of home decor items including a large number of printed and embroidered bed covers

Gujarat received maximum orders overall and that included items like clothes and textile-related orders like sarees etc.

Jharkhand saw increased demand for bamboo products like planters & cutlery items produced in the state by local artisans

Jammu and Kashmir was in demand for its famous willow bats, walnuts & saffron threads

Punjab sold the most winter wear clothing items like jackets and sweaters

While Snapdeal’s analysis focused on finding out what people bought from where there were some other interesting highlights that showed a little more about its users like Metro trends

Bengaluru stood out for most number of orders that were placed post-midnight

Delhi-NCR bought the maximum amount of immunity boosters likely to prepare for the smoggy weeks ahead

Pune stood out for its large buys for pet supplies

Kolkata celebrated in grandeur and bought festive dresses

Mumbai geared up to spend Diwali and holiday season at home with its keen interest in indoor games like playing cards, monopoly, poker sets

Chennai developed its hobbies for gardening and bought related supplies including seeds, planters and gardening tools etc.

PS: The above have been listed on basis of Snapdeal’s analysis of orders placed by users during its festive season sale period from October 10 – November 10. Please note, not all states have been represented in the analysis, either due to lack of data or not enough data was available.

