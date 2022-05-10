Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo launched , Price starts at Rs 15.99 lakh

Skoda launched the new Kushaq Monte Carlo in India on Monday with a price starting from Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is the new top-spec model in the Kushaq line-up and is over Rs 70,000 costlier than an equivalent Style variant. Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo has received cosmetic updates in the interior and exterior.

The Kushaq Monte Carlo gets an all-black exterior treatment, replacing all the chrome and silver elements from the standard car. The grille, wing mirrors, roof rails, door handles and bumper inserts are finished in black, and so are the front and rear skid plates. It also gets a new set of 17-inch alloy wheels that incidentally look similar to that of the previous-gen Octavia.

You also get red brake callipers with the 1.5 TSI variants.

The interior of the Kushaq Monte Carlo edition is equipped with an 8-inch fully digital instrument cluster with red graphics to go with the Monte Carlo theme. Currently, the SUV gets an analogue unit. The Monte Carlo edition has dual-tone red-black upholstery while the dashboard, centre console, and all-four doors get a red accent as well. The Monte Carlo edition is based on the top trim of the Skoda Kushaq Style variant. The Kushaq Monte Carlo is only available in two exterior paint shades – Red and White.

It is more powerful

The Kushaq Monte Carlo edition is offered with two engine variants- 1.0litre, three-cylinder TSI engine and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI engine. The 1.0L variant offers 115 hp of peak power and 175Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the 1.5L variant produces 150 hp of power and 250Nm of torque. The Monte Carlo Edition is expected in automatic as well as manual transmission variants.