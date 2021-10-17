Follow Us:
Sitharaman holds discussions with major investment firm’s CIO in US

ANI | New York | October 17, 2021 12:15 pm

During her visit to the US, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met a private investment firm’s Chief Investment Officer here and held discussions over the interest of the company to invest in India.

Sitharaman also held talks with Legatum’s Chief Investment Officer Philip Vassiliou over the robust structural growth and continued interest of the firm in investing in India.

“Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met Mr Philip Vassiliou, Chief Investment Officer, Legatum, in New York, USA, today. The robust structural growth and continued interest of the company to invest in India formed part of the discussion,” the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet on Sunday.

Sitharaman – who is currently in the US – has earlier this week attended the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank during his visit.

On the sidelines of these meetings, Sitharaman also engaged with more than 25 bilateral meetings including top officials of the Biden administration and a host of top American CEOs.

This is the first visit of Sitharaman to the US after the pandemic. New Delhi sees the visit as crucial to advance India-US economic partnership.

