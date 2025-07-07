Siemens Energy India posts Rs 246 crore net profit in Q2 FY26

Siemens Energy India Ltd (SEIL) officially announced here on Monday that it has posted a net profit of Rs 246.1 crore for the January-March 2025 period (Q2 FY26), which is a 36.34% increase as compared to the corresponding period during the year-ago period.

The company, which follows October to September as its financial year, attributed the increase in profit to income from the power transmission and generation segment.

Siemens Energy had reported Rs 180.5 crore profit for the second quarter a year ago. During the March quarter, the company reported a total income of Rs 1,893.9 crore, up from Rs 1,196.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from sales of transmission equipment increased to Rs 1,013.8 crore from Rs 604.9 crore in January-March 2024, while revenue from sales of power generation equipment grew to Rs 865.7 crore from Rs 591.7 crore.

Expenses also went up to Rs 1,548.6 crore from Rs 952.4 crore due to increased cost of materials consumed and other direct costs.

The company’s profit during October-March more than doubled to Rs 477.8 crore from Rs 180.5 crore earlier. In December 2023, Siemens Ltd said its board had approved the demerger of its energy business into a separate entity. Germany-based Siemens AG and its subsidiaries hold a 69% stake in Siemens Energy India Ltd (SEIL), while subsidiaries of Siemens Energy AG hold a 6% stake and the rest of the shares are held by stock market investors.