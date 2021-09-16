Shoonya: Niti Aayog launches a Zero-Pollution initiative by encouraging adoption of electric vehicles by deliveries segment

Niti Aayog today launched Shoonya, an initiative to promote non-polluting delivery vehicles in association with consumers and industry.

The campaign aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the urban deliveries segment and create consumer awareness about the benefits of zero-pollution delivery.

Industry stakeholders such as e-commerce companies, fleet aggregators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and logistics companies have scaled up their efforts towards final-mile delivery electrification.

Initially, close to 30 companies are likely to join the Niti Aayog initiative. As part of the campaign, a corporate branding and certification programme is being launched to recognise and promote the industry’s efforts towards transitioning to EVs for final-mile deliveries.

An online tracking platform will share the campaign’s impact through data such as vehicle kilometres electrified, carbon savings, criteria pollutant savings and other benefits from clean delivery vehicles.

Highlighting the primary objective of the campaign, Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, “We will promote awareness about health, environmental and economic benefits of electric vehicles through the Shoonya campaign.”

Urban freight vehicles account for 10 per cent of freight transportation-related Co2 emissions in India, and these emissions are expected to grow by 114 per cent by 2030.

EVs emit no tailpipe emissions, which can contribute immensely to improved air quality. The Central and the State governments have introduced policies to provide upfront incentives for EVs, which will lower the capital cost by a high margin.