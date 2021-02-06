Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India plunged 55.4 per cent to Rs 131.57 crore for the quarter October-December of FY 2020-21.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 295.24 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Shipping Corporation of India said in a filing to BSE on Friday.

The consolidated income of the company dropped to Rs 872.82 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,275.48 crore earlier.

Sales of the company slipped 30.95 per cent to Rs 841.2 crore during the quarter under review. Shipping Corporation of India’s sales stood at Rs 1218.2 during the quarter ended on December 2019.

Shares of the Shipping Corporation of India ltd closed at Rs 88.80, down by 2.43 per cent on the BSE on Friday.