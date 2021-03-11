Several public sector banks on Wednesday announced key appointments to fill up posts of executive directors.

Bank of India said there were three appointments for executive directors.

The government through a notification dated March 9, 2021 has appointed Monika Kalia, Swarup Dasgupta and M Karthikeyan as executive directors of Bank of India, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Whereas Kalia has come from Union Bank of India and Karthikeyan from Indian Bank, Dasgupta is an internal candidate.

The appointments are for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, it said, adding “They have assumed office today, ie March 10, 2021.”

Bank of Baroda said Debadatta Chand has been appointed as Executive Director for a period of three years from March 10, 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Chand previously worked at chief general manager at Punjab National Bank.

“This is to inform that Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services…appointed Vivek Wahi, General Manager, Bank of India as Executive Director in Central Bank of India for a period of 3 years with effect from the date of assumption of office, or until further orders,” Central Bank of India said in a separate filing.

Likewise, K Satyanarayana Raju assumed charge as the Executive Director at Canara Bank and his term is fixed for three years.

Nitesh Ranjan, chief general manager at Union Bank, has been elevated as the Executive Director for three years with effect from March 10, 2021.

Swarup Kumar Saha has been made Executive Director of the Punjab National Bank for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office (i.e. 10.03.2021), or until further orders, whichever is earlier, PNB said.

Raghavendra Venkatashcshan Kollegal took charge as Executive Director of Punjab & Sind Bank from the date of assumption of office till the date of his superannuation, i.e. 30.06.2023 or until further orders, said the lender. He was previously with Bank of India.

Indian Bank’s lmran Amin Siddiqui got elevated as Executive Director for three years with effect from date of joining (March 10, 2021).

While B Vijayakumar from Bank of India assumed charge as the ED of Bank of Maharashtra from March 10, 2021 upto the date of age of superannuation (March 10, 2023) or until further orders, whichever is earlier, said the Pune based lender in a filing.