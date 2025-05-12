Sensex skyrockets on India-Pakistan truce, US-China trade deal promise

Indian benchmark indices skyrocketed on Monday following two positive developments – the India and Pakistan ceasefire understanding, easing fears of a full-scale war between nuclear-armed neighbours, and the positive progress in the US-China trade deal, boosting hopes that a global recession could be avoided.

At 11:46 am, BSE Sensex climbed 2304.78 points to reach an intraday high of 81759.25, and the Nifty touched an intraday high of 24723, soaring 715 points.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani stock exchange also opened over nine per cent higher. The KSE-100 index gained 9,929.48 points, or 9.26 pc, to stand at 117,104.11 points from the previous close of 107,174.63 at 9:30 am.

India and Pakistan, after days of heightened tensions and launching cross-border attacks on each other, announced a ceasefire on Saturday. The announcement was first made by US President Donald Trump on behalf of both countries.

In another positive outcome, both the US and China said that they have made progress at trade talks held between the leaders of the two countries in Switzerland.



According to the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the two countries held “productive and constructive” discussions on reaching a trade deal, days after Trump imposed high tariffs on China. After the talks, the White House said the US and China have secured a “trade deal” without giving further details.