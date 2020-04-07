The S&P BSE Sensex jumped over 2,000 points on Tuesday afternoon as the rally continued in the Indian stock markets.

The gains on the domestic markets were in line with the Asian indices which rose on signs that the rate of coronavirus-related deaths globally is dropping.

At 2.34 p.m., it was trading at 29,823.34, higher by 2,232 points from the previous close of 27,590.95

It had opened at 28,898.36 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 29,810.43 and a low of 28,602.31.

At 2.36 p.m. Nifty50 was trading at 8,721.10, higher by 637.30 points from its previous close.

The gains across the sectors were led by healthy buying in banking, healthcare and energy stocks.

Among the Sensex stocks, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the major gainers while Bajaj Finance was the only loser so far. While the losers were led by Bajaj finance with a loss of 2.16 per cent.