Benchmark indices gave up most of their early gains but managed to break the three-session losing streak by closing in positive territory on Tuesday, tracking enthusiasm in global markets over a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

After rallying over 700 points in a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex finished 167.19 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 30,196.17.

While, the NSE Nifty advanced 55.85 points or 0.63 per cent to end at 8,879.10.

Bharti Airtel emerged as the stock of the day, surging over 11 per cent, boosted by rise in average revenue per user (ARPU) in its earnings report.

Analysts said the ARPU increase speaks of Bharti Airtel’s ability to command a price premium in the market.

Other major gainers on the Sensex were ONGC, UltraTech Cement, ITC, PowerGrid and NTPC.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, L&T and SBI were among the laggards.

Of the Sensex constituents, 22 closed in the green and 8 in the red.

Sectorally, BSE telecom rallied 10.41 per cent, followed by teck, power, utilities, and auto indices that rose up to 2.49 per cent.

On the other hand, capital goods, energy, realty and banking indices ended lower.

In the broader market, BSE midcap rose 0.52 per cent, while smallcap index fell 0.20 per cent.

“Markets around the world rallied on the back of a positive vaccine trial in the US, because of which Indian markets also witnessed a positive opening. Although trial of the vaccine seemed to give positive results, the development of this is still in the very initial stage and is some time away from approvals and production,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Meanwhile in India, with confirmed coronavirus infections crossing the one lakh mark and the stimulus measures getting cold response from various quarters, investors are moving cautiously as the uncertainties still persist, experts said.

Globally, investor sentiment was boosted over optimism that the global economy would recover quickly following a successful early-stage trial of a coronavirus vaccine.

In a significant development towards developing a vaccine for the coronavirus, an American biotechnology company Moderna has said its initial vaccine tests in people have shown promising results and can stimulate an immune response against the virus.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in India spiked to 1,01,139, while the death toll rose to 3,163, according to the health ministry.

Globally, the number of cases linked to the disease has crossed 48 lakh and the death toll has topped 3.18 lakh.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled with strong gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe, however, were trading on a negative note in early deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.63 per cent lower at USD 34.59 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated by 25 paise to settle at 75.66 against the US dollar.