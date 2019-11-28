Indian markets opened higher on Thursday but gains were capped ahead of the GDP figures to be released on Friday. The BSE Sensex was up 113.52 points at 41,134.13 on 1218 hours. It touched an intra-day high of 41,163.79 and a low of 41,022.8.

NSE Nifty50 on the other hand, was up 31.10 points at 12,131.80.

Top percentage gainers on the index were ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, Yes Bank and TCS, up between 1.59 per cent to 2.40 per cent.

On the other hand, top laggards were TML-D, Tata Motors, Vedanta, ONGC, and Hero Motocorp down between 0.66 and 1.55 per cent.

On Wednesday, FPIs bought Rs 42.93 crore worth of stocks while domestic investors purchased Rs 439.51 crore worth of scrips.

(With input from agencies)