After opening on positive notes, domestic markets plunged into the negative territory on Friday morning, dragged by heavyweight Reliance Industries, FMCG and energy stocks.

At 10.30 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 52,678.08, down by 20.92 points or 0.040 per cent, while the broader NSE Nifty was performing comparatively better at 15,789.75, down by 0.70 points or 0.0044 per cent.

Reliance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, plunging 2.52 per cent, followed by HUL, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra, Nestle, NTPC and Power Grid Corp.

On the other hand, Tata Steel was leading the charts, rising nearly 4 per cent, followed by Tata Mahindra, ICICI, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, SBI and Maruti Suzuki.

In the previous session, the 30-share index Sensex ended 392.92 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 52,699. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 103.50 points or 0.66 per cent to 15,790.45.