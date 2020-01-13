Equity benchmark Sensex, Nifty were running strong on Monday, after both markets achieved new highs during the early trading.

The Nifty50 was at 12,315.85, up by 59.05 points, while the Sensex reached a record level of 41,818.35 points at 01.38 pm.

Earlier in the day, at 9.27 am, the Nifty traded at 12,333.45, higher by 76.65 points or 0.63 per cent from the previous close of 12,256.80 points.

It had opened at 41,788.21 and so far the intra-day low has been 41,720.76 points.

Top gainers in the sensex pack include Infosys, HUL, Tata Steel, M&M, and Tech Mahindra with their shares rising between 4.60 per cent to 1.31 per cent.

Top laggards during the intraday trade were Tata Motors, TCS, Bajaj Auto, SBI and Maruti Suzuki.

