Domestic markets crashed further on Thursday with BSE Sensex index falling over 3,100 points and Nifty hitting at 9,600 mark during the last half hour of the trading, after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared coronavirus as a global pandemic.

At 03.02 pm the Sensex was trading at 32,551.81 down by 3,145.59 points while broader Nifty has plummeted 920 points to 9,538.40.

Major laggards were led by SBI that slipped by 13.27 per cent, followed by ONGC, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and ITC.

Following the WHO’s announcement, India enhanced its travel restrictions resulting in a downfall of the shares of the airlines. Share prices of IndiGo, SpiceJet and the defunct Jet Airways were deep in the red, with SpiceJet slumping around 20 per cent.

At 3.03 pm the shares of SpiceJet were at Rs 48.30, down by 19.97 per cent, followed by IndiGo at Rs 1,008.75, low by 12.70 per cent and Jet Airways down by 4.86 per cent at Rs 18.60.

