Sensex up 200 points, banking stocks rise

The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Tuesday morning with the BSE Sensex rising over 200 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking and finance stocks.

Around 10.05 a.m., Sensex was trading at 54,626.70, higher by 223.85 points or 0.41 per cent from its previous close of 54,402.85.

It opened at 54,461.31 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 54,683.45 and a low of 54,450.34.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 16,311.40, higher by 53.15 points or 0.33 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra and HDFC, while the major losers were Power Grid, State Bank of India and Bajaj Auto.