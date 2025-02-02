Sebi’s new mechanism to ensure secure payments in securities market through UPI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is set to come out with a new mechanism to ensure secure and efficient payments in the securities market through Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The move is being taken in a bid to distinguish legitimate financial intermediaries from fraudsters.

Under the proposed mechanism, SEBI has suggested creating a unique UPI address for registered market intermediaries, making it easier for investors to confirm that they are paying only registered entities.

In this context, the market regulator floated a consultation paper on the proposals and sought public comments on them by February 21. Since 2019, Sebi has enabled UPI as a mode of payment in the market.

The proposed UPI payment limit for capital market transactions is set to Rs 5 lakh per day, higher than the current Rs 2 lakh limit. This will be evaluated periodically in consultation with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

SEBI highlighted that there has been a growing issue with unregistered entities misleading investors and collecting money fraudulently.

To address this, Sebi has proposed creating a unique alphanumeric UPI ID for each registered intermediary.

“This unique UPI address will help investors ensure that their payments are reaching only to registered intermediaries. As a corollary, this would also help investors identify, isolate and avoid unregistered entities, who will not have access to this unique UPI handle,” it added.

With the new system into play, a special thumbs-up icon inside a green triangle will appear when payments are made to verified intermediaries.

If the icon is missing, it will warn investors about potential risks of paying unauthorised entities.

The process involves collaboration between Sebi, NPCI, banks, and registered intermediaries