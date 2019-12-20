Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is seeking new candidates for its one-year internship programme. During this period interns will get the opportunity to work in Sebi’s information technology department.

Apart from that, interns accepted under this “programme would be given an opportunity to work on different information technology projects including data analytics, regulatory business processes and reporting, and FinTech at Sebi,” the regulator said in a notice.

The notice further read that the opportunity will help interns to apply their skills while gaining exposure to the functioning of the Indian capital markets.

Sebi said it is “desirous of partnering with institutes based in and around Mumbai for accepting up to 15 interns per year under its Sebi’s information technology department internship programme.”

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates pursuing full time MBA or MCA or equivalent degree or diploma of a duration of two years from a recognised institute, besides, those holding a full-time graduate degree in engineering or a BCA degree can apply for it.

Other Criteria: Candidates must have secured minimum 60 per cent aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA (Cumulative Grade Points Average)

Stipend: The interns will be recruited for a period of one year and will be awarded a stipend of up to Rs 30,000 per month. The candidates need to send their applications to the markets regulator by January 20.

