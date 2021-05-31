Country’s largest lender State Bank of India has increased the cash withdrawal limits through cheques and withdrawal forms for its customers at non-home branches.

“To support our customers in this pandemic, SBI has increased the non-home cash withdrawal limits through cheque and withdrawal form,” the public sector lender said in a tweet.

The revised ceiling will be Rs 25,000 per day for cash withdrawal for self through withdrawal form accompanies by savings bank passbook.

Further, the ceiling for cash withdrawal by a customer for himself through cheque has been raised to Rs 1 lakh.

In terms of third-party cash withdrawals, the bank has increased the daily upper limit to Rs 50,000. Withdrawals for third parties would be allowed only through cheques and no cash payment would be allowed through withdrawal forms.

For cash withdrawal by a third-party using cheque, KYC of the third party concerned will be required, the bank said.

The tweet also mentioned that the revised ceilings would be applicable till September 30.