SBI Local Head Office, Bhubaneswar, organised a sensitization programme for SBI officers dealing with MSME loans.

The programme was inaugurated by Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary, MSME department.

He appreciated SBI efforts in disbursing Guaranteed Emergency Loans to MSME units to overcome the difficulties during Covid-19.

He handed over 101 sanction letters in virtual mode and two in physical mode, to PMEGP beneficiaries. Sahu called upon bank officials to promote the entrepreneurs under PM Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme for upliftment of micro food processing enterprises.

He also stressed upon more credit facilities to micro & small units. Sahu inaugurated SME Branch at Rayagada in virtual mode.

Chief General Manager SBI, Ms Ruma Dey, in her inaugural address focussed on Bank’s 33 SME intensive branches along with dedicated team for SME at each Zone of SBI, besides 44 MSME processing centres across the State.