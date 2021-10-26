SBI Delhi Circle organises pledge ceremony and ‘Nukkad Natak’ at onset of Vigilance Awareness Week

An Integrity pledge ceremony was organized today at 11.00 am at SBI, Local Head Office, Parliament Street, Delhi at the onset of Vigilance Awareness Week from 26.10.2021 to 01.11.2021 as per CVC guidelines. The pledge was administered by Shri Abhay Singh, General Manager, SBI to all the staff members of LHO, Delhi. Shri Subhas Das, Deputy General Manager, Vigilance Department was also present on the occasion.

This year the Vigilance Awareness Week is celebrated on the theme “75 years of Independence: Self Reliance with Integrity”.

After the pledge, a street corner play (Nukkad Natak) was staged in the Bank premises by LHO staff members, based on the story “Namak ka Daroga” written by Munshi Premchand. This play highlighted the victory of a young man in his fight against corruption. The young man does not part with his integrity despite temptations and keeps his head high with integrity.

The play was effectively staged, the music and acting complimenting each other and the play was able to drive its point home amidst huge applause from the audience. After the play, Shri Subhas Das, Deputy General Manager, Vigilance Department, LHO, Delhi administered the Integrity Pledge to the audience and customers of the Bank and requested them to login at pledge.cvc.nic.inand take an online e-pledge.

On the occasion, Shri P Daniel, Additional Secretary, CVC, addressed Senior functionaries of the Bank at LHO, Delhi and others over VC on various functions undertaken by CVC as the Apex Vigilance Administration Arm of Govt of India. This interactive session was very informative and useful for the Bankers.

A number of activities such as online Quiz, Article competition, Cultural evening are planned during the Vigilance Awareness Week by SBI, Vigilance Department, LHO, Delhi.