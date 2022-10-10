Samsung & SK hynix to run China factories even with semiconductor curbs

In spite of the most recent US export restrictions, Samsung Electronics and chipmaker SK Hynix will work to ensure smooth commercial operations in China, according to representatives of the companies.

In an apparent effort to halt Beijing’s technological and military advancements, the Joe Biden administration last week unveiled a set of restrictions that will prevent China from obtaining specific semiconductor chips produced with US machinery.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the move was believed to disrupt operations of the South Korean semiconductor titans in China because they are required to go through a case-by-case review by Washington in order to sell sophisticated

“The (South Korean) government has closely discussed the matter with the industry circle, and it has made consultations with the US side based on the discussions,” a Samsung official said.

“I hope the two governments will draw constructive conclusions over remaining issues. We will do our best to operate factories in China without a hitch through continued, closed consultations with the governments concerned,” the official added.

SK hynix issued a statement and vowed thorough preparations to get US licenses while working closely with the Seoul government.

“We will strive to run factories in China while abiding by international norms so as to minimise the impact (of the export curbs) on the domestic semiconductor industry,” the release read.

The industry ministry here said the restrictions would not seriously impact the domestic firms. But it is necessary to minimize uncertainty through consultation with the US.

“We will review and discuss related issues with the U.S. by using a working group under the South Korea-U.S. Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue (SCCD) platform as a regular discussion channel,” the ministry said in a release.

(inputs from IANS)