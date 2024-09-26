SAIL achieves best sales turnover of over Rs 1 trillion during FY24

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) conducted its 52nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday at its headquarters in New Delhi. It was informed that the country’s largest steel producer achieved the best sales turnover of Rs 1,04,545 crore during FY ’24.

SAIL Chairman Amarendu Prakash addressed the shareholders in the meeting, held through a virtual platform.

He summarised the performance of the Maharatna during FY 23-24.

He said that SAIL created new benchmarks by producing 20.5 Million Tonnes (MT), 19.24 MT and 18.44 MT of Hot Metal, Crude Steel and Saleable Steel respectively during FY’24, registering growth of 5.6 per cent, 5.2 per cent and 6.9 per cent respectively over the previous year.

He mentioned that the Company achieved the best Sales Turnover of Rs 1,04,545 Crore during FY’24.

Addressing the Company’s shareholders, he said, “Reflecting on the performance of the previous year and looking forward to the future reinforces my belief that as an organisation, we can aspire to be ‘Number One’, i.e the best in our industry”.

He added that the Indian Government’s continuous push to transform the social, digital and physical infrastructure of the country with a vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 has fueled steel demand in the Country across all sectors.

SAIL is on track to excel in two focus areas which are to maximise capacity utilisation and provide best value to customers, he added.

He said, “SAIL would continue to engage with stakeholders, improve the asset utilisation and proactively be ahead of the curve”.