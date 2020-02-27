A Russian delegation, headed by Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers, is on a visit to India and held meetings with Indian businessmen to deepen the bilateral economic partnership.

“Meetings with representatives of Indian business and public circles, students and Russian language teachers were held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere traditional for the two countries,” a statement said.

Georgy Muradov, the Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Crimea to the President of the Russian Federation, is leading the delegation on a working visit to India.

The statement further stated, “Potential opportunities for the development of economic, trade and investment cooperation with the Peninsula were presented”.