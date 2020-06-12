One of country’s largest conglomerates in the electrical industry, RR Global, on Friday announced its entry into India’s two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) segment.

The company said it is planning to launch two-wheeler EV products, under the brand name – BGAUSS.

The company will roll out two products with total of 5 variants in the Indian market.

“BGAUSS will be a range of premium electric automobiles, designed especially for urban and developing areas, with an objective to elevate lifestyles and conserve the environment,” the company said in a statement.

With a fluid design, ease, comfort, low maintenance, great power, quick charging, IOT and more features that make everyday life easier and more convenient, it added.

The company has already started the manufacturing and assembly of the electric scooters at its plant based in Chakan, Pune. In the initial phase, the company is planning to produce 80,000 units in the financial year 2020-21.

RR Global will have sales and service network spread across India, spreading over cities in southern and western region in the first phase.

Speaking about company’s plans, Hemant Kabra, Director, RR Global & Founder and Managing Director, BGAUSS said, “Globally, there has been a shift with fast adaptation of technology, similarly, the India market while at a nascent stage, offers huge potential. BGAUSS will offer a smart and sensible vehicle solution for city commute.”

We understand the India market and have successfully placed India in the world map through our cables and wire businesses. Our strong background of having established multiple electrical businesses across verticals owing to the robust R&D, will further complement our efforts in the EV segment, he added.

RR Global is a $800 million corporation, founded in 1986, with its first winding wires manufacturing unit at Vadodara, Gujarat. Head Quartered in Mumbai, RR Global has 10 successful operating companies & 28 marketing offices in India. The company manufactures products like Cables & Wires to Magnet Wires, Copper Tubes, Electromechanical Parking Solutions, Electrical Accessories, Busbars & Tapes, Consumer Electricals, Busduct Systems & more.