The Royal Bank of Scotland’s (RBS) has appointed Punit Sood as the head of its technology and operations hub in India.

Sood will be responsible to build its strategic capabilities for achieving the bank’s goals, worldwide.

“Punit understands the vital contribution that India makes to the bank and, as we enter a new phase of innovation and transformation, Punit is very well positioned to transform our capabilities in the region for a greater strategic impact,” RBS chief administrative officer Simon McNamara said in a statement on the appointment.

Earlier, when Sood handled the post of technology for RBS, he shaped the bank’s technology business to operate as a centre of excellence.

“Look forward to working with our exceptional talent pool to build greater value for our customers, colleagues, and communities, said Sood, as he shared his views on how much the bank has achieved in recent times.

Sood has been actively participating and contributing to the industry for the past three decades. During this period, he was associated with JP Morgan, Citibank, Mphasis and GE Capital Services.

(With input from agencies)