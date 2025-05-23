Reliance to invest over Rs 75,000 crore in North Eastern states over 5 years: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries, on Friday announced that Reliance will invest over Rs 75,000 crore in North Eastern states over the next five years.

Speaking at the ‘Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025’, Ambani said that the investment is expected to add over 2.5 million direct and indirect employment opportunities, adding, “We aspire to touch the lives of most of our 45 million sisters and brothers in North-East.”

Ambani also mentioned that Reliance Retail will also make investments in North Eastern states “in factories for high-quality FMCG products in the region and promote the region’s fabulous artisan economy.”

“Jio has already covered 90 per cent of the population with over 5 million 5G subscribers. We will double this number this year,” he said.

Ambani said he aims to transform the (North eastern) region’s vast “Wasteland into Wealth-Land”, by setting up 350 integrated Compressed Biogas plants.

The company is also planning to work in the direction of healthcare and sports, the Reliance chief said, adding that he plans to bring the best of cancer care to the Northeast.

“To begin with, we have established a 150-bed comprehensive cancer hospital in Manipur. We are collaborating with Mizoram University on the care of breast cancer using genomic data. In Guwahati, we have built an Advanced Molecular Diagnostics and Research Lab. It will be among the largest Genome Sequencing Capacities in India. We will help transform the North-East into a healthcare hub and a research powerhouse,” said Ambani.

For Sports, he said, “Reliance Foundation will work with all eight states to set up Olympic Training Centres, which will prepare our Youth to be tomorrow’s medal-winners in the Olympics.”

Ambani also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech and said, “You have achieved something unbelievable and unimaginable. You have brought the North-East from the periphery to the centre of India’s developmental map, from the margins to the mainstream of the India Story!”