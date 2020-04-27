Days after announcing the massive Rs 43,574 crore deal with Facebook, Mukesh Ambani owned JioMart, has reportedly gone live with its official WhatsApp number.

As per the reports, JioMart is currently available only in the suburban Mumbai areas i.e. Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan. However, it is expected to be rolled out in the rest of the country soon, as the Reliance Industries is looking forward to leverage the deal that gives it access to WhatsApp’s 400 million Indian users.

With JioMart, Facebook and Reliance Reliance Industries are set to take on already existing e-commerce giants Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart for a piece of the sector that KPMG believes is set to grow to $200 billion by the year 2027.

In order to place an order on JioMart, customers need to add JioMart’s WhatsApp number 88500 08000 on their phones, and then JioMart will send a link to the users to place the order. Once the order is placed, it will be relayed to the local Kirana store, along with the details of the customer.

The customer, on the other hand, is notified with the name of the Kirana store to which the order has been dispatched, receiving the notification with the order and the Kirana/JioMart store details on his number.

Through the Kirana stores, Reliance is also planning to sell its own private labels under brand names such as Best Farms, Good Life, Masti Oye, Kaffe, Enzo, Mopz, Expelz and Home One.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has said that in the near future, JioMart and Whatsapp will empower nearly 3 crore small Indian Kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood.

“This means all of you can order and get faster delivery of day-to-day items, from nearby local shops,” Ambani said in a video message hours after Mark Zuckerberg’s announced the $5.7 billion investment in Reliance Industries.