Reliance Jio announces series of new unlimited 5G plans

India’s largest telecom provider, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, on Thursday announced a series of new unlimited plans that is set to take effect on July 3.

As per the information shared by the company, the new tariff plans range from Rs 189 for 2 GB per month to Rs 3,599 for 2.5 GB per day annual plan. These plans include unlimited 5G data for all plans with 2GB/day and above.

The company said its True 5G network is built on a standalone architecture that promises faster speeds and lower latency compared to non-standalone 5G networks. Unlimited 5G data would be applicable to plans offering 2GB/day or more.

While speaking on the development, Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio said, “Ubiquitous, high-quality, affordable internet is the backbone of Digital India and Jio takes pride in contributing to this. Jio will always put our country and customers first and will continue to invest in India.”

Jio offers its standalone True 5G network in the country, and claims to have around 85% of the total 5G cells operational on its network in India. Jio is also aware of the 250 million feature phone users who are limited to 2G networks and want to experience the fast-speed 4G networks for which you have the JioPhone and JioBharat devices in the market.

In addition to the new unlimited 5G data plans, the service provider has also introduced its first set of AI-powered features that will be available for free of cost to Jio users.

JioTranslate is the new AI-powered multilingual communication app that can help you with translating calls, voice messages, text and images as well.

It has also announced JioSafe which is a Quantum-secure communication app that helps you with calling, messaging, and file transfer among others.