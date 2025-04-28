Reliance Industries shares spike over 5% after beating earnings estimates

After beating the earnings estimates for the fiscal quarter ended March, Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL’s) shares jumped over 5 per cent in trade on Monday. It emerged as the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

RIL’s net profit attributable to shareholders grew 2.4 per cent to Rs 19,407 crore for Q4 FY25, beating Street expectations, as a result of lower depreciation, interest, and tax rate.

Revenue for the three months ended March 31 climbed 8.8 per cent from a year ago to Rs 2.88 lakh crore, driven by the company’s digital services, retail, and oil-to-chemicals business.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 19,407 crore for Q4FY25, up nearly 2.4 per cent Y-o-Y from Rs 18,951 crore.

Further, RIL has announced a dividend of Rs 5.5 per equity share for FY25.

Company’s profit was also up sequentially from Rs 18,540 crore in the October–December quarter. The company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 2.6 trillion from Rs 2.4 trillion recorded in January–March 2024.

In terms of estimates, Motilal Oswal expected Jio to be the biggest growth driver with 21 per cent annual EBITDA growth over FY25-27.

Nomura Holdings had noted few key triggers which will drive growth like scale-up of the new energy business, upcoming tariff hikes for Jio, and potential IPO/listing for Jio, which will drive value-unlocking for RIL.

JP Morgan also noted the sharp acceleration of Reliance Retail’s growth in Q4, jumping 16 pe cent year-on-year.