Reliance Industries Q4 FY25 net profit rises by 2.4 pc to touch Rs 19,407 cr

Mumbai-headquartered Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) officially announced that it has posted a 2.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders, at Rs 19,407 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year which ended on March 2025 (Q4FY25). The performance was driven by the company’s consumer facing business like retail and telecom, though its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) division remained under pressure.

The company also said in its official statement that it has become the first Indian company to post a net worth exceeding Rs 10 trillion.

RIL posted a 3.6% increase in consolidated profit before interest, depreciation and taxes (PBIDT), at Rs 48,737 crore, while revenue for the March quarter increased by 10.5% Y-o-Y to Rs 2,61,388 crore.

On a standalone basis, which primarily reflects the Mukesh Ambani-led firm’s oil-to-chemicals operations, net profit was down 0.6% Y-o-Y at Rs 11,217 crore, while revenue slipped 9.4% to Rs 1,32,962 crore in the period under review.

“The financial year 2024-25 had been a challenging year for the global business environment with weak macroeconomic conditions and a shifting geopolitical landscape. Our focus on operational discipline, customer-centric innovation, and fulfilling India’s growth requirements helped Reliance deliver a steady financial performance during the year,” RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani stated.

For the full financial year 2024-25, RIL reported record consolidated revenue of Rs 9,64,693 crore, up 7.1% Y-o-Y, aided by strong contributions from its consumer businesses and oil-to-chemicals business. Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders was largely flat at Rs 69,648 crore, compared to Rs 69,621 crore in FY24.

Ambani stated that the oil-to-chemicals segment delivered a “resilient” performance amid significant volatility in global energy markets. “Significant demand-supply imbalances in downstream chemicals markets have led to multi-year low margins,” he said.

“Our business teams ensured optimisation of integrated operations and feedstock costs to enhance margin capture across value chains. The oil and gas business recorded its highest ever annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) led by higher production from our KGD6 and CBM blocks,” Ambani stated.

In the retail segment, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd reported a 30.4% jump in net profit at Rs 3,519 crore for the January–March quarter, with EBITDA from operations rising 14.6% to Rs 6,510 crore. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 78,622 crore, up 16.3% Y-o-Y, while gross revenue climbed 15.7% to Rs 88,620 crore.

Sequentially, revenue from operations dipped 1.2%, though net profit increased by 1%. The company opened 1,085 new retail outlets during the quarter, taking its total retail store count to 19,340 across 77.4 million square feet of retail space.

Gross revenue from Reliance Retail in FY25 was Rs 3,30,870 crore, which is up by 7.9% from the previous year. Depreciation for the March quarter was down 3.4% Y-o-Y at Rs 1,402 crore, while finance costs remained largely flat. The business continued to expand its digital and new commerce platforms, which now account for 18% of total revenue.

Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), the holding company for Reliance Jio and other digital assets, posted a 25.8% Y-o-Y rise in net profit at Rs 7,023 crore for Q4FY25, driven by higher telecom tariffs introduced in July. Sequentially, net profit rose 2.4%, according to the company statement.