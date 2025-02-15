Reliance acquires pioneering FMCG sachet brand Velvette

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has acquired personal care FMCG brand Velvette from Tamil Nadu-based Sujatha Biotech for an undisclosed amount, according to an official release.

The personal care brand is known for introducing sachet packaging in India in the 1980s and the acquisition grants RCPL the perpetual licence of Velvette, which will support Reliance’s goal to bring back Indian brands and make them relevant for today’s consumers.

Advertisement

With Velvette, RCPL adds to its portfolio in the personal care segment, offering products at accessible prices. This acquisition aligns with Reliance’s approach of combining tradition with new opportunities to ensure Indian brands grow in the market. Under Reliance’s ownership, Velvette will reach a wider audience through technology, distribution, and market insights, the release stated.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to welcome Velvette into the Reliance family. Velvette’s incredible legacy of innovation and its pivotal role in making personal care products accessible to millions is truly remarkable. We are excited to build on this legacy, enhance its offerings, and take Velvette to new heights, making it an even more integral part of consumers’ lives,” Reliance Consumer Products Limited Chief Operating Officer Ketan Mody said.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Reliance Consumer Products and embark on this new chapter for Velvette. RCPL will help breathe new life into Velvette by expanding its reach and bringing the authentic Velvette products to a broader, modern audience,” Sujatha Rajkumar and Arjun Rajkumar of Sujata Biotech said.

Velvette’s history is tied to Dr CK Rajkumar, known as India’s ‘Sachet King’ for introducing shampoo in PVC pillow pouches in 1980. Rajkumar was inspired by his father R Chinni Krishnan’s vision that “Whatever a rich person enjoys, the poor should be able to afford too”. Velvette made personal care products available to more consumers using sachets. Over time, the brand expanded into personal care and household products.