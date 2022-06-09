Reach 3 Roads becomes new hub for high street retail and commercial office space

Reach 3 Roads is a mixed-use development offering high street retail and commercial office space for rent, blending commercial, cultural, institutional, and entertainment uses into one space. The open-air boulevard & 4-floor expanse, Reach 3 Roads has been built to extend a modernist, minimal, casual and smart experience towards food, fashion, beauty, fitness, pet store, pharmacy, home decor and essentials for the residential catchment areas of SectorS 69, 70A and Sohna Road, Gurugram.

The neighbourhood centre has carefully placed the brands to keep the customer movement. Such as – for pets, we have a dedicated lift and route defined, for F&B delivery such as Mcdonald’s Drive-Thru, also the Zomato and Swiggy delivery route and desk are defined. The supermarket space of 10,000 sq. ft on the ground floor was planned giving both sides access for customers and separate entry for raw material movement. The central boulevard offers serene water bodies and greenery which offers cafes and kids-oriented brands like Dunkin Donuts, Chocolate Room, and Gianis, where customers like to spend time and kids freely move around enjoying the kid’s entertainment like kids trains, trampolines etc. First or crowd-puller stores were placed in all 3 corners.

The ground floor stores have a 40ft height with an inbuilt mezzanine and first giving a larger than life experience. Spread on 3 levels, the floors are well connected through escalators, elevators and walk over bridges.

Moreover, all F&B stores have direct access through service corridors and are well equipped with their technical requirements.

The main boulevard is enhanced with trees, planters, and water bodies all around giving a calm and relaxing environment to visitors. The accessible design of the centre enables full visibility across all floors.

The project has cooled water air conditioning systems through which all tenants install their respective DX systems which are more efficient and environmentally friendly as it does have any outdoor units.

It is a specially designed retail project that accommodates day to day essentials required for the neighbourhood offering them a one-stop shop for all their needs, celebrations and family dining with a wide range of cafés and restaurants, serving international cuisine.

This slice of Gurugram real estate includes every modern convenience. The centre engages with the neighbourhood through various social platforms, local marketing, festival celebrations, and live events and hence our hashtag #weekendsat 3roads is popular amongst the catchment.

The neighbourhood complex offers wide connectivity through escalators, passenger lifts, service lifts and walk over bridges across all floors and levels. Furthermore, all the F&B areas have dedicated service passages to avoid the movement of raw material through the main walkways.

The operations ready shops with AC, fire, and electrical tap off are ready with plug and play options. There is a flexibility of service provisions in each of the shops to operate in a different variety of retail.

The complex has an iconic double height shop concept that spreads over three floors with an open provision of intra-lift vertical movement. The ground floor shops are 19 Ft. in height and are built with Mezzanine making to ensure optimum utilization of the space.

The construction of open shopping centres ensures that individual tenants get more visibility. Carefully placed signs can attract the buyer’s attention even before entering the Centre. The key is to be in the buyer’s perspective line while they are in place. This is in contrast to the closed malls where visitors have to go inside the building to find out which stores are available.