Private sector lender RBL Bank and life insurer Bajaj Allianz Life has entered, into a strategic partnership to offer customized life insurance solutions to the Bank’s customers.

Under this partnership, RBL bank customers will be able to avail all retail products of Bajaj Allianz Life including Term, Savings, Retirement and Investment products to enable them to achieve their life goals. The corporate agency agreement was signed between both the organisations in Mumbai.

Through this partnership, RBL Bank will expand its financial services portfolio to offer Bajaj Allianz Life’s value-packed life insurance solutions to its customers. Bajaj Allianz Life through its new-age life insurance solutions will empower the Bank’s new and existing customers to avail the living benefits of life insurance.

RBL Bank’s customers can choose from different insurance plan based on their requirements from any of the Bank’s 1,616 Offices (372 Branches & 1,245 BC Branches).

Surinder Chawla, Head of Retail Liabilities and Wealth Management, RBL Bank said “This partnership leverages our combined strength to provide a comprehensive suite of financial solutions to our customers. Bajaj Allianz Life’s innovative life insurance products will enable our customers to plan better towards a more financially secured future.”