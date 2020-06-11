The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday announced that its Governor Shaktikanta Das held a video conference with the chiefs of credit rating agencies (CRAs).

“The Governor, Reserve Bank of India held a meeting today (June 11, 2020) with the MD/CEOs of Credit Rating Agencies (CRAs) through video conference. The meeting was attended by Deputy Governors and other senior officers of RBI,” the central bank said in a statement.

The agenda of the meeting revolved around Credit Rating Agencies’ assessment of the macroeconomic situation and outlook on various sectors including the financial sector, and the perspectives on the overall financial health of the entities rated by the CRAs.

Along with this, the officials also held talks on major factors that affect credit ratings in current context.

The RBI also sought feedback on ways to further strengthen the rating processes and engagement with key stakeholders.